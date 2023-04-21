SOCIETE GENERALE Maintains Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE maintained coverage of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.06% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sanofi is $5.01. The forecasts range from a low of $3.91 to a high of $6.27. The average price target represents a decrease of 95.06% from its latest reported closing price of $101.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sanofi is $56,008MM, an increase of 23.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MASTER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO - Total International ex U.S. Index Master Portfolio holds 77K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 15.56% over the last quarter.

GTMIX - GMO Tax-Managed International Equities Fund Class III holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 11.51% over the last quarter.

PIIOX - International Equity Index Fund R-3 holds 79K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 4.25% over the last quarter.

DWX - SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Dividend ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAN by 13.20% over the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund holds 101K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 664 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi. This is a decrease of 740 owner(s) or 52.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAN is 1.05%, an increase of 52.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 184,791K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.