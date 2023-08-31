SOCIETE GENERALE Maintains LEG Immobilien (FWB:LEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE maintained coverage of LEG Immobilien (FWB:LEG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.99% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for LEG Immobilien is 77.61. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $141.44. The average price target represents an increase of 25.99% from its latest reported closing price of 61.60.

The projected annual revenue for LEG Immobilien is 849MM, a decrease of 35.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in LEG Immobilien. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEG is 0.21%, a decrease of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 12,665K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 2,087K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares, representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 14.63% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 1,195K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 974K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 20.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 588K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEG by 3.95% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 507K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.