SOCIETE GENERALE Maintains Kaufman & Broad (EPA:KOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE maintained coverage of Kaufman & Broad (EPA:KOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 185.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kaufman & Broad is $83.08. The forecasts range from a low of $77.48 to a high of $87.75. The average price target represents an increase of 185.50% from its latest reported closing price of $29.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kaufman & Broad is $243,635MM, an increase of 14,916.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 23.37% over the last quarter.

ESMAX - INVESCO European Small Company Fund holds 243K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOF by 18.22% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaufman & Broad. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOF is 0.23%, an increase of 13.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 2,111K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.