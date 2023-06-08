SOCIETE GENERALE Maintains Exclusive Networks (PAR:EXN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE maintained coverage of Exclusive Networks (PAR:EXN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.85% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exclusive Networks is 25.16. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $28.88. The average price target represents an increase of 27.85% from its latest reported closing price of 19.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Exclusive Networks is 3,764MM, an increase of 10.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 1,466K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NBIIX - Neuberger Berman International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 443K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXN by 16.84% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 360K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 27.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXN by 54.86% over the last quarter.

FDKFX - Fidelity International Discovery K6 Fund holds 102K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXN by 22.92% over the last quarter.

NEUBERGER BERMAN ADVISERS MANAGEMENT TRUST - International Equity Portfolio Class S holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXN by 2.25% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.