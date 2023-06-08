SOCIETE GENERALE Maintains Eurazeo SE (EPA:RF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE maintained coverage of Eurazeo SE (EPA:RF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.44% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eurazeo SE is 95.62. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 45.44% from its latest reported closing price of 65.75.

The projected annual revenue for Eurazeo SE is 5,280MM, a decrease of 6.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.12.

Eurazeo SE Maintains 3.35% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.35%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurazeo SE. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RF is 0.18%, an increase of 2.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 3,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 250K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 198K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares, representing a decrease of 135.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 69.20% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 137K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 39.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 9.25% over the last quarter.

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 136K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing an increase of 22.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 21.35% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 135K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 21.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 29.73% over the last quarter.

