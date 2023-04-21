SOCIETE GENERALE Maintains Anheuser-Busch InBev (EBR:ABI) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE maintained coverage of Anheuser-Busch InBev (EBR:ABI) with a Sell recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,969K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares, representing a decrease of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 27.19% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 2,162K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 14.12% over the last quarter.

GEM - Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 752K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 4.49% over the last quarter.

ISDX - Invesco RAFI(TM) Strategic Developed ex-US ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 13.91% over the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABI by 20.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anheuser-Busch InBev. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABI is 0.56%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 625,988K shares.

