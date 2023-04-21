SOCIETE GENERALE Maintains adidas (FWB:ADS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE maintained coverage of adidas (FWB:ADS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.41% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for adidas is $91.36. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 43.41% from its latest reported closing price of $161.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ESGD - iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF holds 103K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 20.27% over the last quarter.

LKINX - LKCM INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND LKCM International Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 37.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 24.91% over the last quarter.

MXIGX - Great-West International Growth Fund Investor Class holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAIDX - Harbor Diversified International All Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 27.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 86.74% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST BlackRock Global Strategies Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 84.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADS by 322.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in adidas. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 5.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADS is 0.49%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.18% to 33,563K shares.

