Societe Generale has no plan to issue statement regarding Q1 results amid coronavirus

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French bank Societe Generale said on Tuesday that the company does not expect to issue any specific communication relating to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its results for the first quarter of the year.

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale SOGN.PA said on Tuesday that the company does not expect to issue any specific communication relating to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its results for the first quarter of the year.

As Societe Generale chief executive Frederic Oudea is due to attend a Morgan Stanley conference on Tuesday, the French bank said in a statement that no operational or financial issues would justify such a communication.

(Writing by Matthieu Protard, editing by Louise Heavens)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters