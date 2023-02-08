US Markets
JPM

Societe Generale drawn by U.S. SEC into its widening messaging probe

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

February 08, 2023 — 12:31 pm EST

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SOGN.PA, France's third biggest bank, has been drawn into a probe by the U.S. securities regulator on whether its staff had used unauthorized messaging platforms, according to the lender's annual report released on Wednesday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sought information from SocGen's U.S. unit related to "compliance with record-keeping requirements in connection with business-related communications on messaging platforms that were not approved by the firm," the lender said in its report.

The SEC in 2021 began probing into how Wall Street banks were keeping track of employees' digital communications, Reuters reported at the time, and later the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) was also scrutinizing the issue, bank disclosures showed.

The probe also impacted banking giants including JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Bank of America BAC.N and banks were collectively asked to pay more than $1 billion in regulatory fines for employees' use of unapproved messaging tools, including email and apps like WhatsApp.

The inquiry "follows a number of regulatory settlements in 2022 with other firms covering similar matters," SocGen's annual report said. The information related to the SEC was buried on page 209. The bank added that it is "cooperating with the investigation".

Societe Generale declined to comment further on the inquiry.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
BAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.