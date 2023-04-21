SOCIETE GENERALE Downgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (EPA:UBI)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE downgraded their outlook for Ubisoft Entertainment (EPA:UBI) from Buy to Sell .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 154K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 44.04% over the last quarter.

MNMCX - Pro-Blend(R) Moderate Term Series Class L holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BGICF2 - Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund Class 2 holds 44K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIONX - Fidelity SAI International Index Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 13.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBI by 34.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ubisoft Entertainment. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBI is 0.18%, a decrease of 32.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.01% to 15,424K shares.

