SOCIETE GENERALE Downgrades Sika (SIX:SIKA)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE downgraded their outlook for Sika (SIX:SIKA) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 86.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 42.96% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 557K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 14.81% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 71K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 22.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 37.16% over the last quarter.

DIISX - BNY Mellon International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 5.31% over the last quarter.

FCPAX - Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund holds 378K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing a decrease of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIKA by 3.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sika. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIKA is 0.51%, an increase of 6.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.80% to 28,286K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.