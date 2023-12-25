SOCIETE GENERALE Downgrades Kering (ENXTPA:KER)

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE downgraded their outlook for Kering (ENXTPA:KER) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.49% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kering is 495.23. The forecasts range from a low of 414.10 to a high of $698.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.49% from its latest reported closing price of 397.80.

The projected annual revenue for Kering is 21,917MM, an increase of 6.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.91.

Kering Maintains 3.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kering. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KER is 0.54%, a decrease of 12.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 60.72% to 27,023K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 9,681K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,864K shares, representing an increase of 18.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KER by 4.70% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,161K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 959K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KER by 13.89% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 954K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 787K shares, representing an increase of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KER by 10.76% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 866K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KER by 19.87% over the last quarter.

