SOCIETE GENERALE Downgrades Cie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE downgraded their outlook for Cie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,221K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWMIX - Laudus International MarketMasters Fund Select Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 21.72% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Index Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 16.34% over the last quarter.

EZU - iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF holds 646K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast International Value Portfolio holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGO by 13.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cie de Saint-Gobain. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGO is 0.40%, an increase of 18.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 67,832K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.