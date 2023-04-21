News & Insights

SOCIETE GENERALE Downgrades Alstom (EPA:ALO)

April 21, 2023 — 06:28 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, SOCIETE GENERALE downgraded their outlook for Alstom (EPA:ALO) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FR:ALO / Alstom SA Shares Held by Institutions

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - International Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALO by 37.57% over the last quarter.

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica BlackRock Global Allocation VP Initial holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALO by 42.34% over the last quarter.

CRLSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND Institutional Shares holds 391K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing a decrease of 22.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALO by 2.29% over the last quarter.

PIEQX - T. Rowe Price International Equity Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KOKU - Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALO is 0.25%, an increase of 8.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.21% to 49,668K shares.

