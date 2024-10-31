Société Générale Announces Key Managerial Changes

Societe Generale (FR:GLE) has released an update.

Société Générale is undergoing significant managerial changes to streamline its leadership and boost its financial performance. Slawomir Krupa will take charge as CEO, focusing on retail banking and insurance, while Leopoldo Alvear will join as CFO, succeeding Claire Dumas. The company aims to leverage internal talent for strategic growth, emphasizing sustainable performance in its banking activities.

