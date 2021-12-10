Societe Generale Announces General Management Team Organisation; Names New COO, Asia CEO

(RTTNews) - Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) Friday said its Board of Directors approved the adaptations of the organisation of its General Management team, aiming to better meet the challenges of ESG and digital technology. The new organisation will be effective from January 17.

The company said Diony Lebot, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, will be responsible for overseeing all ESG policies and their effective incorporation into the strategic trajectories. She also retains supervision of the specialised financial services and insurance activities

Further, Gaëlle Olivier is appointed Deputy General Manager of the Group and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, she will supervise the company's resources and be responsible for coordinating the IT, digital transformation and Innovation function.

She will be replaced as CEO of the Asia region by Cécile Bartenieff, currently Chief Operating Officer for Global Banking & Investor Solutions and a member of the Management Committee, in compliance with local regulations.

The company expects the major transformations will structure its strategic roadmap, meeting the increasing importance of ESG and digital issues.

Following the completion of the remediation programmes concerning US legal proceedings, supervised until their termination by Diony Lebot, Frédéric Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, will take over the direct supervision of the Risk and Compliance control functions. This is in addition to the General Inspection and Audit function, the Finance function, the Corporate Secretary and Human Resources and Communications.

Philippe Aymerich remains Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of all Retail Banking activities. Sébastien Proto remains Deputy General Manager in charge of the French Retail Banking networks and Private Banking.

Slawomir Krupa remains Deputy General Manager and Head of Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

