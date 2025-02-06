Societe Generale 2024 Net Income Rises; Revenues Up 6.7%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Societe Generale (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported that its 2024 net income, group share, increased to 4.20 billion euros from 2.49 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per ordinary share was 4.38 euros compared to 2.17 euros. Net banking income increased to 26.79 billion euros from 25.10 billion euros.

Fourth quarter Group net income increased to 1.04 billion euros from 429 millon euros, prior year. Net banking income increased to 6.62 billion euros from 5.96 billion euros.

The Board of Directors approved the distribution policy for fiscal 2024, aiming to distribute 2.18 euros per share, equivalent to 1.74 billion euros, of which 872 million euros in share buyback. A cash dividend of 1.09 euros per share will be proposed at the General Meeting of Shareholders on 20 May 2025. The dividend will be detached on 26 May 2025 and paid out on 28 May 2025.

