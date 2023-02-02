Societe des Produits Nestle Increases Position in Axcella Health (AXLA)

Fintel reports that Societe des Produits Nestle has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.11MM shares of Axcella Health Inc (AXLA). This represents 15.09% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 4.31MM shares and 11.47% of the company, an increase in shares of 157.93% and an increase in total ownership of 3.62% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 991.05% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axcella Health is $7.31. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 991.05% from its latest reported closing price of $0.67.

The projected annual revenue for Axcella Health is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.10.

Fund Sentiment

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axcella Health. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AXLA is 0.0737%, a decrease of 5.6642%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 34,479K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 18,867,785 shares representing 25.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbourvest Partners holds 4,378,661 shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,238,455 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,423,101 shares, representing an increase of 25.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXLA by 53.38% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,661,354 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051,598 shares, representing an increase of 36.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXLA by 47.32% over the last quarter.

FGKFX - Fidelity Growth Company K6 Fund holds 1,000,478 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 708,563 shares, representing an increase of 29.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXLA by 55.17% over the last quarter.

Axcella Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions. The company's product candidates are comprised of EMMs and their derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. Axcella's pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence.

