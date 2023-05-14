Societe de la Tour Eiffel (EPA:EIFF) Price Target Decreased by 11.76% to 15.30

The average one-year price target for Societe de la Tour Eiffel (EPA:EIFF) has been revised to 15.30 / share. This is an decrease of 11.76% from the prior estimate of 17.34 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.32% from the latest reported closing price of 17.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Societe de la Tour Eiffel. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIFF is 0.01%, a decrease of 29.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 52K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 51K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSRX - Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate Fund Institutional Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

