Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's (NYSE:SQM) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = US$562m ÷ (US$6.8b - US$623m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an ROCE of 9.1%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Chemicals industry.

NYSE:SQM Return on Capital Employed January 26th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What Can We Tell From Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 9.1% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 69% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's ROCE

In conclusion, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 89% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile you'll probably want to know about.

