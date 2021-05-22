Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. Just Beat EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) just kicked off its latest first-quarter results with some very strong numbers. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$529m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 12%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:SQM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 22nd 2021

Following the latest results, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile's eleven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.22b in 2021. This would be a notable 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 92% to US$1.37. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.21b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.10 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the great increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$56.96, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile analyst has a price target of US$70.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$38.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 19% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.2% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.3% annually. So it looks like Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

