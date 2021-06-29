Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 113% Total Return On Their Investment

It hasn't been the best quarter for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. Unfortunately its return of 86% is below the market return of 127%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile actually saw its EPS drop 2.0% per year.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The modest 0.5% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. The revenue reduction of 0.2% per year is not a positive. So it seems one might have to take closer look at earnings and revenue trends to see how they might influence the share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SQM Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, it has a TSR of 113% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 82% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 16% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile .

We will like Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

