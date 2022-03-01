Sociedad Quimica (SQM) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM will release fourth-quarter 2021 results after the closing bell on Mar 2.



The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters. It beat once and posted in-line results on the other occasion. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of around 4.2%, on average. It posted a negative earnings surprise of 27.5% in the last reported quarter. The company’s fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect higher demand and prices.



Shares of Sociedad Quimica have gained 18% in the past year compared with 34.1% rise of the industry.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Sociedad Quimica this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Sociedad Quimica is +15.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is currently pegged at 97 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Sociedad Quimica currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

What Do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales for Sociedad Quimica is currently pegged at $1,011 million, which suggests a rise of around 96.8% year over year.

Some Factors to Watch For

The company is likely to have gained from higher realized prices and strong demand in the quarter to be reported. Higher sales volumes in lithium, specialty plant nutrition, potassium chloride, iodine and potassium businesses are expected to have aided its top line and margins in the quarter.



The expansion of lithium operations is expected to have supported the company’s lithium sales volumes. Strong demand and limited supply are also likely to have boosted lithium prices in the December quarter. Iodine volumes are expected to have been driven by growing demand following the post-pandemic recovery.



Global potassium prices are also expected to have been driven by the shortage of potassium-based fertilizers. This is likely to have boosted prices in the company’s potassium business lines in the fourth quarter.

