Sociedad Quimica (SQM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM is slated to release third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 15.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters while missed twice. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of around 4.7%, on average. It posted a negative earnings surprise of 22.5% in the last reported quarter.



The company’s third-quarter results are likely to have benefited from higher lithium volumes. Iodine volumes and prices are also expected to have remained strong in the quarter. However, the weakness in the Specialty Plant Nutrients segment is expected to have continued in the third quarter.



Shares of Sociedad Quimica have lost 55.4% in the past year compared with 38.6% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales for Sociedad Quimica is currently pegged at $2,097.1 million, which suggests a decline of around 29.1% year over year.

Some Factors to Watch For

The company is likely to have gained from increased volumes in the Lithium and Derivatives segment the third quarter. Sociedad Quimica is seeing favorable trends in the lithium market underpinned by strong electric vehicle sales. This is likely to have supported lithium sales volumes in the quarter to be reported. However, this is likely to have been offset by weaker lithium prices in the quarter.



Iodine volumes are also expected to have been supported by growing demand. The company is expected to have gained from higher prices in the Iodine and Derivatives unit in the September quarter.



However, the sustained pressure on sales volumes in the Specialty Plant Nutrients segment is expected to have continued in the third quarter on weak demand. The pricing pressure is also likely to have continued in the potassium business.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price and EPS Surprise

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. price-eps-surprise | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sociedad Quimica this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Sociedad Quimica is -22.40%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at $2.38. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Sociedad Quimica currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Haynes International, Inc. HAYN, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 16, has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



The consensus estimate for HAYN’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter is currently pegged at $1.07.



Danimer Scientific, Inc. DNMR, slated to release earnings on Nov 14, has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



The consensus mark for DNMR’s third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at a loss of 34 cents.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 21, has an Earnings ESP of +5.50%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at 47 cents. AEO currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.