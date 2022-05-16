Sociedad Quimica (SQM) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM will release first-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on May 18.



The company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the last four quarters while beat once and posted in-line result on the other occasion. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of around 3.5%, on average. It posted a positive earnings surprise of 16.5% in the last reported quarter. The company’s first-quarter results are likely to have benefited from higher demand and prices.



Shares of Sociedad Quimica have gained 78.1% in the past year compared with 52.3% rise of the industry.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales for Sociedad Quimica is currently pegged at $1,284 million, which suggests a rise of around 142.9% year over year.

Some Factors to Watch For

The company is likely to have gained from higher realized prices and strong demand in the quarter to be reported. Higher sales volumes in lithium, specialty plant nutrition, potassium chloride, iodine and potassium businesses are expected to have aided its top line and margins in the quarter.



The expansion of lithium operations is expected to have supported the company’s lithium sales volumes. Strong demand and limited supply are also likely to have boosted lithium prices in the March quarter. Iodine volumes are also expected to have been supported by growing demand following the post-pandemic recovery.



Global potassium prices are also expected to have been driven by the shortage of potassium-based fertilizers. This is likely to have boosted prices in the company’s potassium business lines in the first quarter. Higher demand is likely to have backed the increase in prices of potassium chloride.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Sociedad Quimica this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Sociedad Quimica is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at $1.23. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Sociedad Quimica currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

