Sociedad Quimica (SQM) Shares Pop 61% YTD: What's Driving It?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s SQM shares have shot up 61.3% so far this year, outperforming the industry’s rise of 10%. The company has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 20% decline over the same period.



Let’s dive into the factors behind this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock’s price appreciation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Driving the Stock?

Sociedad Quimica is gaining from favorable trends in the lithium market underpinned by strong electric vehicle sales. The expansion of lithium operations is also supporting the company’s lithium sales volumes. Strong demand and limited supply are also boosting lithium prices. The company envisions global lithium market to growth at least 30% in 2022. It expects sales volumes to exceed 140,000 metric tons this year.



Iodine volumes are also being supported by growing demand following the post-pandemic recovery. The company also expects iodine prices to continue to rise in the coming quarters. Global potassium prices are also have been driven by the shortage of potassium-based fertilizers. This is driving prices in the company’s potassium business lines.



Higher realized prices and strong demand are driving the company’s results as witnessed in the first quarter of 2022. Revenues from the company’s Lithium and Derivatives segment surged more than tenfold year over year in the first quarter, driven by strong lithium sales volumes and prices. The Specialty Plant Nutrients segment also saw a 42% increase in sales in the quarter on the back of higher prices.



Earnings estimates for Sociedad Quimica have also been going up over the past two months, reflecting analysts’ optimism. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sociedad Quimica for 2022 has increased around 75.3%. The consensus estimate for second-quarter 2022 has also been revised roughly 120.6% upward over the same time frame.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for 2022 for Sociedad Quimica is currently pegged at $10.71, reflecting an expected year-over-year growth of 422.4%. Earnings are also expected to register a 903.2% growth in second-quarter 2022.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Price and Consensus

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. price-consensus-chart | Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Albemarle Corporation ALB, Cabot Corporation CBT and Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI.



Albemarle has a projected earnings growth rate of 231.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings has been revised 26.5% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Albemarle’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 20%. ALB has gained roughly 7% in a year. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.



Cabot, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.5% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's earnings for the current fiscal has been revised 2.5% upward in the past 60 days.



Cabot’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.2%. CBT has gained around 14% over a year.



Allegheny, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has a projected earnings growth rate of 1,046.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's current-year earnings has been revised 18.3% upward in the past 60 days.



Allegheny’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 128.9%, on average. ATI shares are up around 8% in a year.

