Sociedad Quimica (SQM) Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates in Q3

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM recorded earnings of $1.68 per share for third-quarter 2023, down from $3.85 in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share for the reported quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98.



The company registered revenues of $1,840.3 million for the quarter, down around 38% year over year. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,958.7 million.



The company’s results were hurt by the lower average sales prices in lithium and fertilizer businesses, partly masked by increased sales volumes and higher iodine sales prices.

Segment Highlights

Revenues from the Lithium and Derivatives segment fell roughly 45% year over year to $1,277.9 million in the reported quarter. Higher sales volumes (up more 4% year over year) were more than offset by lower average sales prices (down around 47% year over year).



The Specialty Plant Nutrients ("SPN") segment raked in revenues of $221.7 million, down around 24% year over year. Sales were hurt by significantly lower average sales prices.



Revenues from the Iodine and Derivatives unit came in at $213 million, down around 1% year over year. Lower sales volumes were partly offset by increased realized sales prices.



Revenues from the Potassium business rose roughly 25% year over year to $75.2 million. Lower average sales prices were more than offset by significantly higher sales volumes.



The Industrial Chemicals unit recorded sales of $43.4 million, down around 4% year over year, impacted by lower sales volumes.

Financials

The company’s cash and cash equivalents were $1,185.4 million, down around 43% on a sequential basis. Long-term debt was $2,476 million, down around 1% sequentially.

Outlook

Moving ahead, SQM expects its sales volumes in the Lithium and Derivatives segment to be similar or lower sequentially in the fourth quarter.



The company has witnessed a modest decline in iodine prices and expects this price trend to continue into the fourth quarter with its realized prices being slightly lower sequentially.



In SPN, the company expects the demand recovery witnessed in the third quarter to continue for the reminder of the year and into 2024. This is expected to result in strong potassium nitrate market demand growth on a year-over-year basis during 2024.



The company also expects its potassium sale volumes to exceed 500,000 metric tons in 2023.

Price Performance

Shares of Sociedad Quimica are down 47.7% over a year compared with the industry’s decline of 30.5%.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SQM currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



