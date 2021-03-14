Cryptocurrencies

Social Tokens Crash After Reported Hack at Roll

Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
A number of social tokens, or cryptocurrencies supporting online communities, tanked early Sunday after a reported security breach at Roll.

Tokens WHALE, RARE and PICA tanked more than 50% during the early European hours, according to data provider CoinGecko. Meanwhile, the RLY token of competing social money platform Rally spiked to all-time highs.

The founder of WHALE, a social coin underpinned by a basket of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), confirmed the hack on Twitter, stating that 2.17% of the coin’s supply has been compromised and the rest is secure in the cold storage.

Roll facilitates the sending and receiving of social money from Ethereum blockchain and within the Roll network.

According to MyCrypto.com, the malicious entity that executed the Roll hack is now sending hundreds of ether to Tornado Cash, an Ethereum-based privacy tool used by hackers to cover tracks and withdrawn funds.

