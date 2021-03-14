Social Tokens Crash After a Reported Hack at TryRoll Wallet

A number of social coins, or cryptocurrencies facilitating social connection, tanked early Sunday after a reported security breach at TryRoll wallet.

Names like whale, karma DAO, rare, pica, tanked more than 50% during the early European hours, according to data provider CoinGecko.

The founder of Whale, a social coin underpinned by a basket of Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs), confirmed the hack on Twitter, stating that 2.17% of the coin’s supply has been compromised and the rest is secure in the cold storage.

TryRoll wallet facilities sending receiving of social money from Ethereum blockchain and within the Roll network.

According to MyCrypto.com, the malicious entity that executed the TryRoll hack is now sending 100s of ether to Tornado Cash, an Ethereum-based privacy tool used by hackers to cover tracks and withdrawn funds.

