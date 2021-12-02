Social Sentiment ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), which makes up 3.77% of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,597,751 worth of PYPL, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PYPL:

PYPL — last trade: $179.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2021 John J. Donahoe Director 9,780 $204.42 $1,999,228 11/23/2021 David W. Dorman Director 1,547 $186.47 $288,469

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), the #35 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,901,444 worth of INTC, which represents approximately 1.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at INTC is detailed in the table below:

INTC — last trade: $48.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/25/2021 Frank D. Yeary Director 10,000 $49.66 $496,595 10/25/2021 Dion J. Weisler Director 5,015 $49.85 $249,998 10/25/2021 Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey Director 5,000 $49.50 $247,500 10/25/2021 James J. Goetz Director 20,000 $49.76 $995,200 10/25/2021 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 10,000 $49.94 $499,398 10/26/2021 Dion J. Weisler Director 5,147 $48.57 $249,978 10/28/2021 Omar Ishrak Director 20,000 $48.02 $960,418 10/28/2021 Tsu-jae King Liu Director 1,000 $48.00 $48,000 10/28/2021 Gregory D. Smith Director 10,440 $47.96 $500,652 10/28/2021 Dion J. Weisler Director 10,351 $48.11 $498,035

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.