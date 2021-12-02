Social Sentiment ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), which makes up 3.77% of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,597,751 worth of PYPL, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PYPL:
PYPL — last trade: $179.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2021
|John J. Donahoe
|Director
|9,780
|$204.42
|$1,999,228
|11/23/2021
|David W. Dorman
|Director
|1,547
|$186.47
|$288,469
And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), the #35 largest holding among components of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,901,444 worth of INTC, which represents approximately 1.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at INTC is detailed in the table below:
INTC — last trade: $48.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/25/2021
|Frank D. Yeary
|Director
|10,000
|$49.66
|$496,595
|10/25/2021
|Dion J. Weisler
|Director
|5,015
|$49.85
|$249,998
|10/25/2021
|Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey
|Director
|5,000
|$49.50
|$247,500
|10/25/2021
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|20,000
|$49.76
|$995,200
|10/25/2021
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|10,000
|$49.94
|$499,398
|10/26/2021
|Dion J. Weisler
|Director
|5,147
|$48.57
|$249,978
|10/28/2021
|Omar Ishrak
|Director
|20,000
|$48.02
|$960,418
|10/28/2021
|Tsu-jae King Liu
|Director
|1,000
|$48.00
|$48,000
|10/28/2021
|Gregory D. Smith
|Director
|10,440
|$47.96
|$500,652
|10/28/2021
|Dion J. Weisler
|Director
|10,351
|$48.11
|$498,035
