Social Sentiment ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), which makes up 1.36% of the Social Sentiment ETF (Symbol: BUZZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $785,789 worth of FCX, making it the #47 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FCX:
FCX — last trade: $38.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/03/2022
|Sara Grootwassink Lewis
|Director
|3,000
|$28.79
|$86,355
|08/29/2022
|Ryan Michael Lance
|Director
|31,000
|$31.88
|$988,314
