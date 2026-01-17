Social Security's Maximum Monthly Benefit Is Out of Reach for Most Retirees. Here's Why

Key Points

Many older Americans rely on the income they get from Social Security each month to stay afloat financially. And if you're retiring without much savings, it's probably important that you try to get as much Social Security as possible.

Social Security has a maximum monthly benefit it pays to retirees that changes each year. This year, the largest possible monthly check retirees can get is $5,251.

But you shouldn't count on snagging that maximum monthly benefit. There's a reason it's unattainable for most retirees, even those who make every possible effort.

Why most people can't snag Social Security's maximum benefit

The Social Security benefit you're entitled to each month in retirement is based on your personal wage history. To qualify for Social Security's largest possible benefit, you need to do three things:

Work at least 35 years before applying for benefits

Delay your Social Security claim until age 70

Earn the maximum taxable wage for Social Security purposes for 35 years or more

The first two items are fairly doable for a lot of people. If you start working in your 20s and retire in your 60s or beyond, you can eke out a 35-year work history even with some breaks in between. And if you're willing to sit tight on Social Security and perhaps work longer, filing for benefits at 70 may be feasible.

The tough part is earning the maximum taxable wage for Social Security purposes for three and a half decades. That tends to be a pretty high number that changes annually. In 2026, it's $184,500.

Even if you earn a nice paycheck, you may not earn Social Security's maximum taxable wage year after year. And that alone takes Social Security's maximum monthly retirement benefit off the table.

Don't sweat it if you can't claim the maximum monthly Social Security benefit

Not being able to claim Social Security's highest monthly benefit may be a disappointment, but you're in good company if it's out of reach for you. Rather than harp on that, focus on ways to improve your retirement finances.

Delaying Social Security to age 70 could boost your monthly checks substantially, while saving consistently in an IRA or 401(k) plan could leave you with a pretty solid retirement nest egg. You can also choose to work part-time in retirement to supplement your Social Security checks and withdrawals from savings.

If you take these steps, you may find that you're able to live quite comfortably once your career comes to an end, even if your monthly benefit from Social Security isn't anywhere close to the maximum the program will pay.

