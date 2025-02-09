Social Security's Max $5,108 Benefit Is Hard to Get. Here's What to Do Instead of Chasing It

A lot of people who attempt to retire on Social Security alone end up having to cut corners. But for those who are eligible for the program's maximum monthly benefit, retiring on just Social Security doesn't paint such a bleak picture.

In 2025, the maximum monthly benefit Social Security will pay is $5,108. To be clear, though, that's higher than the program's maximum benefit at full retirement age this year. Those looking at $5,108 a month in Social Security need to delay their claims until the age of 70 to lock in payments that high.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

But waiting until 70 to collect Social Security isn't the only thing that needs to happen to score the program's maximum monthly payday. In fact, it's pretty tough to qualify for $5,108 a month. So instead of chasing a benefit that high, you may want to focus your efforts elsewhere.

Why most seniors won't get Social Security's maximum benefit

To get the maximum Social Security benefit each month, in addition to filing at 70, you'll have to both work at least 35 years and earn at least the equivalent of the wage cap for Social Security tax purposes for 35 years.

Social Security's wage cap dictates how much annual income is taxed to fund the program. It changes annually and recently rose to $176,100.

Since most earners bring home an income that's below the wage cap, most people won't qualify for Social Security's maximum monthly benefit in retirement. Unfortunately, that's not something they can do a whole lot about.

Sure, you could always try boosting your skills to get promoted and snag raises. You could also work a side job on top of your main one for added income. But if your employer pays you an annual $100,000 salary, you're probably not going to side-hustle your way into another $76,100 per year. So all told, it's best to assume you won't be getting Social Security's top payday, and to plan around that.

Focus on your total retirement income picture

You may not be able to get Social Security to pay you $5,108 a month, which amounts to $61,296 per year. But one thing you can do is set yourself up with additional income to get to that annual retirement salary.

First, sock away as much money as possible in your IRA or 401(k) plan each year while you're working. Next, build an investment portfolio that continues to pay you once retirement kicks off. Holding dividend stocks and municipal bonds in your portfolio, for example, could result in steady income you collect in retirement on a regular basis.

You can also look at starting a business in retirement to generate income on top of what Social Security pays you. You may find that operating a business is a rewarding experience as well as a lucrative one.

If you want the most out of Social Security, you can make the decision to delay your claim until the age of 70. But you can't just make the decision to earn a higher salary -- that hinges on the field you're in, the position you're able to get hired into, and the generosity of your employer. But rest assured that even if you don't end up collecting $5,108 a month from Social Security, you still have plenty of opportunity to lock in a comfortable retirement income.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.