Social Security's Customer Service to Worsen This Year. Here's How to Handle It.

If you think your hold times with phone calls to the Social Security Administration (SSA) are already too long, just wait. They're about to get longer. Your odds of an outright involuntary disconnection are rising as well. Things will eventually get better but likely not until 2024.

That's the gist of a letter penned by acting SSA director Kilolo Kijakazi to Patty Murray, chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, anyway. The official communication written earlier this month explains, "We anticipate that some performance measures will show improvement in FY 2023, while others may show temporary degradation."

There's a simple solution, however, if you're going to need service from Social Security in the foreseeable future.

"Hold, please"

Chalk it up to the pandemic, mostly. COVID-19 forced most Social Security offices to close and slowed hearings for disability claims. The administration is playing catch-up in many other ways as well, like upgrading its telecommunications platform and hiring -- and then training -- workers to answer phone calls from beneficiaries simply looking to enjoy their retirement benefits.

Help is on the way. This year's Consolidated Appropriations Act not only increases the agency's funding versus last year's levels but specifically earmarks $55 million to handle the disability hearings backlog.

Nevertheless, Kijakazi writes, "In FY 2023, we estimate our speed of answer will be approximately 35 minutes compared to 33 minutes in FY 2022, while our busy rate will be 15 percent compared to 6 percent in FY 2022." For perspective, the Social Security Administration's phone call wait-time goal is 12 minutes. The number was 19 minutes back in 2019, a figure that had been near the norm for the few years prior to the pandemic.

Perhaps the more frustrating metric, however, is the number of phone calls with a long wait time that end up going entirely unanswered anyway.

The good news is, the SSA's service will get better. Kijakazi's letter goes on to say, "Once our new hires are fully trained and productive, and with successful implementation of our new telecommunication platform, we anticipate noticeable improvement in our performance beginning in FY 2024."

That's a year away, though. There are a couple of things you can do in the meantime to make dealing with the agency at least a little easier.

Bypass the jammed-up phone lines

Social Security may be a federal government operation that produces a lot of paperwork. However, the agency also manages a capable website that facilitates lots of self-service. Namely, the "my Social Security" site permits anyone currently receiving benefits to establish or change a direct deposit, print a benefits verification letter, or change their address -- with no waiting. If you are not yet receiving benefits, you can retrieve your statement of future estimated benefits online, obtain proof that you are not yet receiving benefits, or simply request a replacement Social Security card. It's certainly a faster bet than a potentially lengthy phone call.

There is a catch ... sort of. To use Social Security's website, you'll need an online account linked to your Social Security number. They're not difficult to set up, however. You'll just start the process with an email address and some other basic information about yourself.

If your needs are a bit more complicated, you may be better off visiting your nearest Social Security office and taking care of things in person. Most major cities have at least one, and you might be surprised to learn even relatively small cities (or bigger towns) manage a modest Social Security office. Use the agency's office locator to find the one nearest you.

Be forewarned that an in-person visit will probably take you longer than the 35 minutes you'll likely be waiting for an answer to a phone call. These face-to-face interactions, however, do offer some distinct advantages over phone calls. Namely, many service matters that require paperwork can be completed during the meeting.

Get comfortable before you call

You can still take care of everything you need to take care of over the phone, and the rest can still be done by mail. It's just going to take a little more time than you may like. It may also end up taking more than one try.

