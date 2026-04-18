Social Security's 2027 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) May Be Higher Than 2026's. Don't Celebrate That Just Yet.

Key Points

Social Security recipients rely on COLAs to keep up with inflation.

Recent estimates indicate that next year's raise could surpass 2026's.

What seniors gain in the form of larger benefits, they might lose in the form of higher costs.

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For millions of older Americans, there's an important announcement that comes through every October -- news of a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security.

Social Security COLAs are tied directly to inflation. And their purpose is to help seniors maintain their buying power from year to year as prices rise.

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It used to be that lawmakers had to vote on Social Security COLAs. Now, benefits are eligible for a boost each year when inflation warrants it.

In 2026, Social Security benefits got a 2.8% COLA. Next year's raise, however, may be a bit higher. But that's not necessarily a good thing.

Why seniors may be looking at a larger Social Security raise

When the cost of goods and services increases, Social Security benefits tend to rise. And anyone who's been paying attention at the pump recently may be painfully aware that prices have been sky-high.

Not only are consumers paying more to fuel their cars, but companies are paying more to transport goods and deal with other logistics. Want to guess who those higher costs are being passed along to? That's right -- everyday consumers.

What does this have to do with next year's Social Security COLA? It's simple.

If oil prices remain elevated, inflation could continue to tick upward like it already did in March. And that could set the stage for a larger Social Security COLA in 2027 than in 2026.

Following the most recent Consumer Price Index, the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, said it projects a 2.8% COLA in 2027 -- the same raise as this year. But independent Social Security and Medicare policy analyst Mary Johnson estimates next year's COLA at 3.2 %. And that could boost benefits a lot more.

Why a larger Social Security COLA is nothing to celebrate

At first, the idea of a larger raise might seem terrific. But it's important to remember that what Social Security recipients gain in the form of a larger COLA, they stand to lose in the form of higher prices.

Now, in some regards, Social Security recipients may have an advantage. That's because they're not the ones most likely to get hurt by rising fuel costs.

Retirees, by nature, may not have the same transportation needs as their younger, working counterparts. So they might enjoy the benefit of a larger COLA without all that pain at the pump.

But let's remember that higher fuel costs often translate into higher costs all around. And also, it's not like retirees don't drive at all. They may not have a daily commute, but with more free time on their hands, many might find themselves driving often to stay busy. So if next year's COLA is higher due to stubbornly high fuel costs, it won't be a total win.

Of course, it's too soon to estimate next year's Social Security COLA, as it's based on third-quarter inflation data. And a lot could change over the next few months.

If the conflict overseas settles down, gas prices might fall, bringing inflation down with them. And again, that's not necessarily a bad thing, since higher costs hurt everyone. But if that happens, a 3.2% COLA may not be in the cards.

As such, the best way to approach Social Security COLAs -- 2027's and beyond -- is to hope they keep up with inflation, with the understanding that they may not. And it's never a good idea to bank on any given Social Security raise to have a meaningful impact.

Retirees who are struggling financially right now should try taking steps to boost their income rather than wait for a COLA that may or may not hold up. That could mean working part-time, renting out space at home, or joining the gig economy for extra money.

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