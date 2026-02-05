Social Security's 2027 COLA: There's Bad News Already

Key Points

Initial estimates are calling for a smaller Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2027 than in 2026.

COLAs are based on third quarter inflation, so it's too soon to predict next year's raise.

Social Security COLAs have a long history of falling short for retirees.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

When the Social Security Administration announced that benefits would be getting a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, in 2026, seniors may have had a mixed reaction.

On the one hand, this year's Social Security raise is higher than last year's. On the other hand, a 2.8% boost isn't all that much to write home about, especially in light of this year's Medicare Part B hike.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Meanwhile, the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, just released its first 2027 COLA prediction of the year. And the news, unfortunately, isn't great.

Next year's COLA may disappoint

Based on initial inflation data, the Senior Citizens League is projecting a 2.5% Social Security COLA for 2027. That's a notch below this year's COLA, and it's also considerably lower than some of the COLAs that came through in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it's important to take that projection with a grain of salt. Social Security COLAs are based on third quarter inflation data. Since we're only in January, it's way too soon to know what next year's actual raise will amount to.

Groups like the Senior Citizens League like to make projections on a monthly basis so seniors on Social Security have a loose idea of what to expect. But these estimates can't be taken too seriously at this point of the year.

Don't expect much out of your 2027 COLA

No matter what next year's Social Security COLA amounts to, the sad reality is that it probably won't help seniors keep up with their costs. Social Security COLAs have a long history of causing beneficiaries to lose out on buying power due to a flaw in the way they're calculated.

In short, Social Security COLAs are based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. But the expenses Social Security recipients incur tend to differ quite a lot from the expenses workers face.

If you're retired and are worried your 2027 COLA won't suffice, your best bet is to find ways to generate income outside of your monthly benefits. That could mean going back to work on a part-time basis. Or, if you own a home with a spare room, renting it out could make sense, despite the potential inconvenience of having to share your living quarters.

If you're still working, know that no matter what Social Security COLAs amount to, they tend to fall short year after year. Save well for retirement so you have income to fall back on that can supplement those monthly benefits nicely.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.