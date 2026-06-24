Social Security's 2027 COLA Is Shaping Up to Be a True Good News/Bad News Situation

Key Points

Current projections have Social Security's 2027 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) coming in higher than 2026's.

A larger COLA means higher prices.

What seniors gain in the form of larger checks, they're likely to lose in the form of rising expenses.

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Most people would probably agree that having more money is better than having less. But in the context of Social Security's cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs, more does not necessarily mean better.

Even though seniors on Social Security tend to hope for larger raises than smaller ones, a giant COLA is indicative of a huge problem. And that's the situation Social Security recipients are potentially facing in 2027.

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Next year's COLA could be a mixed bag

Following a 2.8% COLA at the start of 2026, many Social Security recipients are hoping for a more generous raise in the new year. And initial estimates show they may just get it.

The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, is projecting that next year's Social Security COLA will come in at 3.8%. Meanwhile, independent Social Security analyst Mary Johnson recently increased her 2027 COLA projection to 4.7%.

These numbers might seem encouraging. But there are a couple of things seniors should know.

First, these numbers are just projections. Since Social Security COLAs are based on third-quarter inflation data, it's too early in the year to determine what next year's raise will actually amount to. So retirees should look at these numbers as an educated guess, but nothing more.

Secondly, while a larger Social Security COLA might seem like a good thing, that's not necessarily the case. Because those raises are tied directly to inflation, the only way for a large COLA to come through is for inflation to remain elevated.

Right now, costs are up broadly in the wake of the Middle East conflict. But prices will need to remain elevated through September for next year's Social Security COLA to be more substantial. That could hurt retirees and consumers in general in the interim.

In fact, that's why any given COLA that's generous on paper is really a good news/bad news sort of thing. It's nice to get more money. But when it comes at the expense of higher prices, it's not exactly a financial win.

The real way for Social Security recipients to get ahead

COLAs are not designed to help Social Security beneficiaries gain buying power. Their purpose is to simply help seniors keep up.

Seniors who want to improve their finances need to look outside of Social Security. That could mean working part-time to generate income or rethinking their portfolios. Swapping sluggish investments for assets like dividend stocks that can generate steady income is a great way to get to a better place financially in retirement without having to rely on Social Security COLAs year after year.

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