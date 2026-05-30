Social Security's 2027 COLA Is Shaping Up to Be a Good News/Bad News Situation

Key Points

Soaring fuel prices have driven inflation up broadly.

The latest Social Security COLA estimate points to a much bigger raise in 2027 compared to 2026.

That raise, if it happens, will come at the cost of higher prices and probably fail in helping seniors keep up with inflation.

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If you've been paying attention at the pump, you may be aware that filling up your car is a more expensive prospect now than it was at the start of the year. And it's not just gas prices that are obnoxiously elevated.

Inflation is up on a whole thanks to the Iran conflict. When oil prices spike, it can impact consumer costs broadly.

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Last month, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) increased 3.9% on an annual basis. And it's hard to know if we'll keep seeing numbers like that (or higher) through the summer.

Higher CPI-W readings could lead to a larger cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security recipients in 2027. But whether that's actually a good thing is questionable.

The upside of a larger raise

Following the most recent CPI-W reading, the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, projected that the 2027 Social Security COLA would be 3.9%. That would mark a significantly larger raise than the 2.8% COLA benefits got this past January.

A larger COLA could be extremely helpful if the cost of Medicare Part B rises substantially in 2027, as it did in 2026. Seniors enrolled in Social Security and Medicare at the same time pay Part B premiums directly from their benefits. So a larger raise means there's more leeway for Part B to increase while still allowing beneficiaries to enjoy a net raise.

The downside of a larger raise

Social Security COLAs are tied directly to changes in the CPI-W. If there's a larger COLA in 2027, it will mean that prices remained elevated through the summer, since those raises are based on third-quarter CPI-W data.

In fact, because of that direct relationship, seniors on Social Security don't ever really "win" when COLAs are larger. The best those COLAs can do is allow seniors to keep pace with inflation.

Furthermore, a flaw in the way COLAs are calculated tends to cause seniors on Social Security to fall behind even when those raises are on the generous side. The main issue is that the CPI-W doesn't accurately reflect the cost seniors on Social Security bear, since they tend to spend a lot more money than the general population on healthcare, which commonly rises faster than inflation broadly.

The Senior Citizens League says Social Security recipients have lost 13.7% of their buying power over the past 10 years. Meanwhile, at several points during the past 10 years, Social Security recipients got much larger COLAs than average. And those bigger raises still didn't help them keep up.

So all told, next year's Social Security COLA is clearly looking like a mixed bag. A larger raise would mean a larger monthly check. But it would come at the cost of higher prices and probably not hold up well to inflation anyway.

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