Social Security's 2024 COLA Due Tomorrow: What To Know

Some 70 million retirees receiving Social Security checks will find out how much of an increase they'll eventually see in their monthly payments as the Social Security Administration releases its 2024 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) tomorrow, October 12.

The COLA adjustment for social security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — which the Social Security Administration (SSA) is set to announce at 8:30 am ET — aims to help those retirees keep up with increasing living expenses. It’s the equivalent of buying inflation protection on a private annuity, as Kiplinger previously reported.

Here's what you need to know:

COLA is an annual adjustment to social security benefits and SSI to ensure that the purchasing power of these benefits is not eroded by inflation , according to the SSA.

The Senior Citizens League ( TSCL ), one of the nation's largest nonpartisan seniors groups, estimates that the 2024 COLA will be 3.2% based on the rise in consumer price data through August.

“While a 3.2% COLA is significantly lower than the 8.7% received in 2023, the highest COLA in more than four decades, it’s higher than the average over the past 20 years — which was 2.6%,” the TSCL said in a statement .

A 3.2% COLA for 2024 would increase an average monthly retiree benefit of $1,790 by $57.30, the TSCL said.

How COLA works

The 2023 COLA was 8.7% in response to high inflation, the largest adjustment since the 11.2% adjustment in 1981.

On average, Social Security benefits increased by more than $140 per month in January 2023, according to a blog post by Jeff Nesbit, SSA deputy commissioner for communications.

Any COLA adjustment is driven by changes in the wage earners’ consumer price index. National average prices are used, rather than regional.

SSA also calculates the percent change between average prices in the third quarter of the current year with the third quarter of the previous year. The reason the fourth quarter isn’t used is because that number is typically not available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics until mid-January, and the SSA needs to make its adjustment on January 1.

