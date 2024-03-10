Social Security: You Could Qualify for An Extra $900 per Month in Benefits. Here's Who Is Eligible

Social Security can make or break retirement for many older adults. Just over 20% of U.S. adults age 50 and older have no other retirement income outside of their benefits, according to a 2023 survey from the Nationwide Retirement Institute, so it's wise to squeeze every penny out of your monthly checks.

Retirement benefits are the most common form of Social Security, and you generally become eligible for them once you've worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least 10 years.

Even if you've never worked, though, there's another type of benefit you could qualify for -- and the average retiree collects just over $900 per month. Here's everything you need to know.

How your marital status can affect your benefit amount

Married or divorced retirees may be entitled to extra money each month in spousal or divorce benefits. You can qualify for this type of Social Security regardless of whether or not you're receiving retirement benefits based on your own work record, but there are some strict eligibility requirements.

To qualify for spousal benefits, you must currently be married to someone who is eligible for either retirement or disability benefits. You also generally need to be at least 62 years old, unless you're caring for a child who is disabled or under age 16. In that case, you may be able to begin taking spousal benefits at any age.

If you're divorced, you may be eligible for divorce benefits. To qualify, you must be at least 62 years old, your previous marriage must have lasted for at least 10 years, and you cannot currently be married. If your ex-spouse has remarried, though, it won't affect your ability to take divorce benefits.

It's also important to note that with both spousal and divorce benefits, these payments will not affect your spouse's or ex-spouse's benefit in any way. Also, if you're divorced and your ex-spouse has remarried, taking divorce benefits won't impact their current partner's ability to claim spousal benefits.

How much can you receive each month?

Among retirees, the average spousal or divorce benefit is around $912 per month as of January 2024, according to the Social Security Administration. When it comes to your benefit amount, though, there are a few factors that will affect how much you receive.

For both of these types of benefits, the maximum you can receive is 50% of the amount your spouse or ex-spouse will receive at their full retirement age (FRA). To collect that full amount, you'll also need to wait until your own FRA to file. Your FRA will depend on your birth year, but it's age 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.

You can file before your FRA (as early as age 62), but it will result in a smaller payment each month. Also, unlike retirement benefits, delaying claiming past your FRA won't result in larger checks. Claiming at your FRA will give you the highest possible spousal or divorce benefit payments.

If you're also entitled to retirement benefits based on your work history, you can only qualify for spousal or divorce benefits if your retirement payment is less than your other payment. If so, you'll only receive the higher of the two amounts.

For example, say you qualify for $1,000 per month in retirement benefits at your FRA, and your spouse will receive $3,000 per month at their FRA. In this case, your maximum spousal benefit is $1,500 per month. The Social Security Administration will pay out your $1,000 first; then you'll receive an extra $500 per month in spousal benefits so that your total payment equals the higher of the two amounts.

Spousal and divorce benefits can boost your checks by hundreds of dollars per month. If you qualify for this type of Social Security, it's wise to take full advantage of it. By claiming all the benefits you're entitled to, you can set yourself up for a more financially secure retirement.

The $22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets"

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.