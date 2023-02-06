Social Security: What To Know When Claiming an Ex-Spouse’s Benefits Without Telling Them

Most people understand that Social Security provides benefits to spouses and survivors, even if they didn’t qualify for payments based on their own work records. But many do not know that even if you are divorced, you may still be able to claim those benefits based on your ex-spouse’s work record. Even better, you may be able to claim those benefits without your ex-spouse even knowing. How can you accomplish all of this? Read on to learn the details.

How Can You Qualify For Benefits From an Ex-Spouse?

The key factor in qualifying for benefits based on the record of an ex-spouse is that you must have been married for at least 10 years. After that — subject to a few additional requirements — you can claim spousal and/or survivors benefits even if you are divorced. To actually receive benefits, however, you must be unmarried and at least 62 years of age or older. If you are married and your current marriage ends due to annulment, divorce or death, however, you can once again qualify for benefits from your ex-spouse.

How Much Might You Be Able To Claim?

Assuming you meet the qualifying criteria, you can claim as much from your ex-spouse’s work record as if you were still married. Specifically, your spousal benefit can equal as much as 50% of your ex-spouse’s full retirement benefit, while your survivors benefit, in the event that your ex-spouse predeceases you, can reach 100%. Bear in mind that as with all Social Security retirement benefits, if you file as early as age 62, your benefit will be permanently reduced.

What If Your Own Social Security Retirement Benefit Is Higher?

The Social Security Administration will always pay you the highest benefit to which you are entitled.

If the retirement benefit you would earn based on your own work record is higher than what you would receive in spousal or survivors benefits, then that is what you will receive, and nothing more.

If, on the other hand, your own retirement benefit is less than 50% or 100% of your ex-spouse’s payout, you’ll earn the higher amount.

Technically, the SSA will pay you what you are owed based on your own record first and then boost that payment to equal the appropriate amount based on what you should be drawing from your ex-spouse. However, at the end of the day, you’ll ultimately receive the higher of your own personal benefit or the appropriate spousal or survivors benefit you earn from your ex-spouse.

Does This Reduce the Benefit Your Ex-Spouse Receives?

The good news is that no matter how much you draw based on your ex-spouse’s work record, it will not diminish what he or she receives. Even if your ex-spouse had multiple exes who are drawing benefits, the SSA will not diminish his or her payout in any way. For most people, this is a good thing. However, if you were intending to file for benefits with the intention to reduce the income of your ex-spouse, you’re out of luck, as that is not how the system operates.

How Should You File For Benefits?

You can generally apply for any type of Social Security benefits online if you are within three months of age 62. You can also visit a Social Security field office or call the SSA’s national toll-free service at 800-772-1213, or 800-325-0778 for TTY services. You’ll need to provide plenty of identifying information, ranging from your name, date of birth, address and Social Security number to your citizenship status. As an ex-spouse filing for benefits, you’ll also need to provide your marriage certificate and divorce decree. Depending on the specifics of your case, the SSA may ask for other relevant information as well.

Will Your Ex-Spouse Ever Know?

Unless you tell them, it’s entirely likely that your ex-spouse will never know that you began drawing benefits based on his or her work record. Remember, even if you file, your ex-spouse’s payout will not diminish in any way. The SSA is also not authorized to share information with third parties about the payouts that individuals earn. So, your ex-spouse is unlikely to know you even filed unless you or someone close to you informs them.

