Social Security: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now

Social Security payments are going to be a little larger this year — a total of 5.9% more, thanks to the largest cost-of-living adjustment increase in almost four decades. Surging inflation and unrelenting supply chain pressures have forced the Social Security Administration’s hand in increasing benefits for seniors by an average of around $100 a month. Keep reading to see when you’ll get yours.
This is when you can expect your payments to hit each month:
- If your birth date is on the 1st-10th: Second Wednesday of each month
- If your birth date is on the 11th-20th: Third Wednesday of each month
- If your birth date is on 21st-31st: Fourth Wednesday of each month
January 2023 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Jan. 11
- Third Wednesday: Jan. 18
- Fourth Wednesday: Jan. 25
February 2023 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Feb. 8
- Third Wednesday: Feb. 15
- Fourth Wednesday: Feb. 22
March 2023 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: March 8
- Third Wednesday: March 15
- Fourth Wednesday: March 22
April 2023 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: April 12
- Third Wednesday: April 19
- Fourth Wednesday: April 26
May 2023 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: May 10
- Third Wednesday: May 17
- Fourth Wednesday: May 24
June 2023 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: June 14
- Third Wednesday: June 21
- Fourth Wednesday: June 28
July 2023 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: July 12
- Third Wednesday: July 19
- Fourth Wednesday: July 26
August 2023 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Aug. 9
- Third Wednesday: Aug. 16
- Fourth Wednesday: Aug. 23
September 2023 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Sept. 13
- Third Wednesday: Sept. 20
- Fourth Wednesday: Sept. 27
October 2023 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Oct. 11
- Third Wednesday: Oct. 18
- Fourth Wednesday: Oct. 25
November 2023 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Nov. 8
- Third Wednesday: Nov. 15
- Fourth Wednesday: Nov. 22
December 2023 Payments:
- Second Wednesday: Dec. 13
- Third Wednesday: Dec. 20
- Fourth Wednesday: Dec. 27
The increase went into effect Jan. 1 for Social Security beneficiaries and Dec. 30 for SSI beneficiaries.
