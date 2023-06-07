Social Security: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now

Social Security payments are going to be a little larger this year — a total of 5.9% more, thanks to the largest cost-of-living adjustment increase in almost four decades. Surging inflation and unrelenting supply chain pressures have forced the Social Security Administration’s hand in increasing benefits for seniors by an average of around $100 a month. Keep reading to see when you’ll get yours.

This is when you can expect your payments to hit each month:

If your birth date is on the 1st-10th: Second Wednesday of each month

If your birth date is on the 11th-20th: Third Wednesday of each month

If your birth date is on 21st-31st: Fourth Wednesday of each month

January 2023 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Jan. 11

Third Wednesday: Jan. 18

Fourth Wednesday: Jan. 25

February 2023 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Feb. 8

Feb. 8 Third Wednesday: Feb. 15

Fourth Wednesday: Feb. 22

March 2023 Payments:

Second Wednesday: March 8

8 Third Wednesday: March 15

15 Fourth Wednesday: March 22

April 2023 Payments:

Second Wednesday: April 12

12 Third Wednesday: April 19

Fourth Wednesday: April 26

May 2023 Payments:

Second Wednesday: May 1 0

0 Third Wednesday: May 1 7

7 Fourth Wednesday: May 2 4

June 2023 Payments:

Second Wednesday: June 14

14 Third Wednesday: June 21

21 Fourth Wednesday: June 28

July 2023 Payments:

Second Wednesday: July 1 2

2 Third Wednesday: July 19

19 Fourth Wednesday: July 2 6

August 2023 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Aug. 9

9 Third Wednesday: Aug. 1 6

6 Fourth Wednesday: Aug. 2 3

September 2023 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Sept. 1 3

3 Third Wednesday: Sept. 2 0

0 Fourth Wednesday: Sept. 2 7

October 2023 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Oct. 1 1

1 Third Wednesday: Oct. 1 8

8 Fourth Wednesday: Oct. 2 5

November 2023 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Nov. 8

8 Third Wednesday: Nov. 1 5

5 Fourth Wednesday: Nov. 2 2

December 2023 Payments:

Second Wednesday: Dec. 1 3

3 Third Wednesday: Dec. 2 0

0 Fourth Wednesday: Dec. 2 7

The increase went into effect Jan. 1 for Social Security beneficiaries and Dec. 30 for SSI beneficiaries.

