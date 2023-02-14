Markets

Social Security Won't Disappear on You, but You May Want to Pretend It Will

February 14, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Maurie Backman for The Motley Fool ->

The rumor mill tends to be bustling when it comes to Social Security. And one big myth you'll hear a lot is that the program is on the verge of going away.

Thankfully, that's just not true. Social Security is facing some financial challenges that lawmakers desperately need to address, and soon. If they don't, benefit cuts could be on the table.

But if even Social Security is forced to slash benefits, it plans to continue paying those benefits nonetheless. And that's a good thing.

Still, it's a good idea to tell yourself that Social Security is disappearing -- even if that's far from the truth.

Social Security cards.

Image source: Getty Images.

You might need the motivation to save

A big reason some people may not take the idea of retirement savings too seriously is that they expect to fall back on Social Security for their senior income. But that's a mistake you might regret throughout retirement.

First of all, benefit cuts are on the table. So if you're expecting to live mostly on Social Security, and that income stream is then slashed by 20% to 25%, it's apt to leave you in a tough spot.

But benefit cuts aside, Social Security will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement wages without benefit cuts. Now if you truly think you can live comfortably with a 60% pay cut, then sure, don't fund a retirement plan. But if the idea of having to curb your spending substantially as a senior doesn't sit well with you, then you may want to pretend that Social Security is on the cusp of going away. That might motivate you to start focusing on building up your nest egg.

Now, let's talk about savings. It's true that the longer a window you give yourself, the more opportunity you'll have to grow wealth. But even if you're getting a bit of a later start on savings, you might still have a prime opportunity to build up a nice nest egg.

Let's say you're 50 years old with an anticipated retirement age of 67 and have access to a 401(k) plan at work. That means you have the option to allocate up to $30,000 a year to that account.

Now maybe that's not attainable. But what if you're able to save $1,000 a month over the next 17 years? If you invest that money at an average annual 6% return, which is a fairly conservative one, then you'll end up with over $338,000. That's not a small amount of money.

Better yet, in this example, let's say you stretch your career until age 70, allowing you to save and invest $1,000 a month for an extra three years. At that point, you'll be looking at more than $441,000 in savings, assuming that same 6% return.

Social Security is not disappearing on us. But if you tell yourself that it is, it may light a fire under you to get serious about building independent savings. And your nest egg might end up spelling the difference between being able to enjoy a comfortable retirement versus constantly pinching pennies and being afraid to spend.

The $18,984 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $18,984 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.