Social Security Won't Cover All of Your Retirement Needs. Here's How to Supplement Those Benefits.

Key Points If you earn an average paycheck, Social Security may replace about 40% of it in retirement.

Seniors commonly need 70% to 80% of their pre-retirement income to cover their needs.

You can supplement your Social Security with savings, the right investments, and continued work.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

These days, tens of millions of people collect a monthly benefit from Social Security. And for many retirees, those benefits are a true lifeline. For some older Americans, though, they're too much of a lifeline.

While some retirees live off Social Security and other income sources combined, there are some people who rely only on Social Security to cover their needs. And that's a problem.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Why you can't retire on just Social Security

Once you retire, there's a chance your expenses won't be quite as high as they were when you were working. Your home may be paid off, and if you're not going to a job every day, your commuting costs won't be a factor.

Still, as a general rule, retirees are told to expect to need 70% to 80% of their former income to cover their expenses. Social Security will replace about 40% of your paycheck if you're an average earner. That means a fair amount of your retirement income will need to come from other sources.

Ways to supplement your Social Security

Supplementing your Social Security benefits isn't something you should try to do on the fly once you retire. Rather, it's something you should plan to do in advance. Here are some ways to generate additional income for your senior years.

Save well

Funding a retirement account, such as an individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k), during your career is a great way to build up a sizable nest egg. And starting as early as possible is your best bet. That way, you won't necessarily have to part with a ton of money on a monthly basis to build up a large amount of savings.

Imagine contributing $200 a month to an IRA or 401(k) plan starting at age 27 and retiring at 67. If your investments give you an 8% yearly return during that time, which is a bit below the stock market's average, you could end up with about $622,000.

Hold investments that pay consistently

Investing your nest egg during your working years is a great way to grow that money. But it's also important to stay invested during retirement and to focus on assets that can provide steady income.

Some options to look at include:

Dividend stocks or ETFs (exchange-traded funds)

REITs (real estate investment trusts)

Bonds

Continue working

There's no rule stating that you can't hold down a job in retirement, even if you're collecting Social Security. Granted, if you claim benefits prior to your full retirement age, you'll be subject to an earnings test. And earning too much could result in some benefits being withheld.

Once full retirement age arrives, though, you're free to earn as much money from a job as you're able to without a negative impact on your monthly benefits. And you may find that working a few hours a week is a great way to not only boost your retirement paycheck but also get you out of the house.

Although some people do manage to retire solely on Social Security, it's not ideal. Rather than aim to retire on Social Security alone, save during your career, choose the right investments for your senior years, and be open to the idea of continuing to work, even if it's for minimal hours. The more income streams you have, the less financial stress you may have in retirement.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.