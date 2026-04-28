The Social Security Trust Fund Is Now Projected to Run Out in 2032 -- One Year Sooner Than Expected

Key Points

The Congressional Budget Office now expects the Social Security OASI trust fund to run out of money in 2032.

This is a year earlier than the 2025 Social Security Trustees' Report found.

There's still time to fix Social Security, but the window is closing.

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When the 2025 Social Security Trustees Report was released last year, it found that the trust fund holding Social Security's reserves would be depleted in 2033 if no action is taken to correct the shortfall. Even when combined with the Social Security disability insurance trust fund, the depletion date was estimated at 2034.

That was bad enough. But we recently received new information suggesting the trust fund could run out even sooner. A recent report by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) found that the Social Security Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund will now run out of money in 2032 -- a year sooner than the trustees' report found.

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What changed?

In short, there have been some changes since the trustees' report that are likely to significantly reduce the revenue coming into Social Security -- and therefore accelerate the rate at which the trust fund assets will need to be used.

Specifically, there are three main catalysts that likely led to the expected 2032 depletion date:

The Social Security Fairness Act, signed in early 2025, eliminated the Windfall Elimination Provision, increasing the Social Security benefits of many Americans (more money flowing out of Social Security).

The One Big Beautiful Bill didn't eliminate taxation on Social Security benefits as many had expected. But it did create a new, enhanced $6,000 standard deduction for seniors ages 65 and older, effectively lowering the income on which many seniors are taxed (including some of their Social Security benefits). Tax on benefits is a significant source of income for Social Security.

The CBO now expects inflation to be a little higher than previously predicted, which means higher Social Security COLAs.

What does it mean to you?

To be clear, nothing has changed -- at least in the immediate sense. Social Security benefits are still being paid as expected.

However, after Social Security's trust funds are depleted, the only money available to pay Social Security benefits will be incoming payroll tax revenue. According to the 2025 trustees' report, this would be enough to cover 77% of scheduled benefits. In other words, if nothing else changes, there would be a 23% across-the-board Social Security benefit reduction starting in 2032.

The window to fix the problem just got shorter

We've known about the pending depletion of the Social Security trust fund for some time. In a nutshell, there are fewer workers paying into the program than beneficiaries, compared to years ago, and this has led to growing annual deficits.

The good news is that there's still time for Congress to act. And this isn't exactly an unprecedented situation -- Social Security was just months away from running out of money in the early 1980s before changes were made.

In short, we need to either increase the money flowing into Social Security or decrease the money flowing out -- or a combination of the two. There could be tax increases, benefit reductions, or a number of other solutions that have been proposed. But the timetable just got shorter, and the sooner Congress acts to fix the problem, the less painful any changes will be.

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