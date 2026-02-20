Markets

Social Security Taxes: How Much Do Recipients Really Pay?

February 20, 2026 — 02:35 am EST

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

More than 50 million people collect Social Security retirement benefits, and many of them pay taxes on those benefits. Since Social Security benefits make up nearly a third of the retirement income of those older than 65 -- and 90% or more of income for 12% of men and 15% of women older than 65 -- it's important to be informed about the taxation of benefits.

Below, I'll take a look at the topic.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Someone in a turtleneck sweater is holding a mug and looking out a window.

Image source: Getty Images.

What to expect from Social Security

Social Security benefits may not be as generous as you think. As of January, for example, the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was only $2,075, or nearly $25,000 per year.

If you've earned more than average, you can receive bigger benefit checks -- but they won't be that much bigger. The maximum benefit was recently $5,181, or about $62,000 annually, but very few people can qualify for it.

To get an idea of how much you can expect to receive from Social Security, set up a my Social Security account at the Social Security Administration (SSA) website. Then you'll be able to pop in anytime for the latest estimates of your future benefits.

Federal taxation of Social Security benefits

As you may know, the federal government taxes some Social Security benefits -- but not all of them. It all depends on your income -- specifically, your "combined income," which is your adjusted gross income (AGI), plus non-taxable interest, plus half of your Social Security benefits.

The table below offers details:

Filing as

Combined Income

Percentage of Benefits Taxable

Single/Head of household

Less than $25,000

0%

Married, filing jointly

Less than $32,000

0%

Single/Head of household

Between $25,000 and $34,000

Up to 50%

Married, filing jointly

Between $32,000 and $44,000

Up to 50%

Single/Head of household

More Than $34,000

Up to 85%

Married, filing jointly

More Than $44,000

Up to 85%

Source: Social Security Administration. Chart by author.

Note that the table isn't showing that you'll hand over 85% of your benefits if you have a relatively high income -- it just means that up to 85% of your benefits may get taxed at your ordinary income tax rate.

If you've set up a "my Social Security" account, you'll be able to ask the IRS to withhold taxes due from your benefits, which can make things easier. (Naturally, if too much is withheld, you'll get a refund.)

State taxation of Social Security benefits

When it comes to state-level taxation of Social Security benefits, the news is very good, because fully 42 states -- plus the District of Columbia -- don't tax Social Security benefits at all. Here are the 42:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Wyoming

These are the states that do tax Social Security benefits:

  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Minnesota
  • Montana
  • New Mexico
  • Rhode Island
  • Utah
  • Vermont

Even here, the news is good because, while each state taxes the benefits differently, they tend to exclude people with relatively low incomes from being taxed. Some even exclude those who have reached certain ages.

For example, in Montana, benefits were recently partially taxed based on income levels. They were exempt for incomes below $25,000 for single people and below $32,000 for those who are married and file jointly. And in New Mexico, most seniors' benefits aren't taxed at all, as those singles earning less than $100,000 and married couples filing jointly with incomes under $150,000 are exempt.

Even those who do get taxed often face a fairly low tax rate. So chances are, your state won't be getting much, if any, of your Social Security benefits.

To get a clearer idea of what taxes you might face, search online for your state's Social Security tax policy.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.