Social Security Taxes: How Much Do Recipients Really Pay?

Key Points

Uncle Sam taxes a portion of the Social Security benefits of retirees, depending on their incomes.

Most states don't tax Social Security benefits.

Those that do often do so with a light touch and even exclude many residents from being taxed.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

More than 50 million people collect Social Security retirement benefits, and many of them pay taxes on those benefits. Since Social Security benefits make up nearly a third of the retirement income of those older than 65 -- and 90% or more of income for 12% of men and 15% of women older than 65 -- it's important to be informed about the taxation of benefits.

Below, I'll take a look at the topic.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What to expect from Social Security

Social Security benefits may not be as generous as you think. As of January, for example, the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was only $2,075, or nearly $25,000 per year.

If you've earned more than average, you can receive bigger benefit checks -- but they won't be that much bigger. The maximum benefit was recently $5,181, or about $62,000 annually, but very few people can qualify for it.

To get an idea of how much you can expect to receive from Social Security, set up a my Social Security account at the Social Security Administration (SSA) website. Then you'll be able to pop in anytime for the latest estimates of your future benefits.

Federal taxation of Social Security benefits

As you may know, the federal government taxes some Social Security benefits -- but not all of them. It all depends on your income -- specifically, your "combined income," which is your adjusted gross income (AGI), plus non-taxable interest, plus half of your Social Security benefits.

The table below offers details:

Filing as Combined Income Percentage of Benefits Taxable Single/Head of household Less than $25,000 0% Married, filing jointly Less than $32,000 0% Single/Head of household Between $25,000 and $34,000 Up to 50% Married, filing jointly Between $32,000 and $44,000 Up to 50% Single/Head of household More Than $34,000 Up to 85% Married, filing jointly More Than $44,000 Up to 85%

Note that the table isn't showing that you'll hand over 85% of your benefits if you have a relatively high income -- it just means that up to 85% of your benefits may get taxed at your ordinary income tax rate.

If you've set up a "my Social Security" account, you'll be able to ask the IRS to withhold taxes due from your benefits, which can make things easier. (Naturally, if too much is withheld, you'll get a refund.)

State taxation of Social Security benefits

When it comes to state-level taxation of Social Security benefits, the news is very good, because fully 42 states -- plus the District of Columbia -- don't tax Social Security benefits at all. Here are the 42:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Washington, D.C.

Wyoming

These are the states that do tax Social Security benefits:

Colorado

Connecticut

Minnesota

Montana

New Mexico

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Even here, the news is good because, while each state taxes the benefits differently, they tend to exclude people with relatively low incomes from being taxed. Some even exclude those who have reached certain ages.

For example, in Montana, benefits were recently partially taxed based on income levels. They were exempt for incomes below $25,000 for single people and below $32,000 for those who are married and file jointly. And in New Mexico, most seniors' benefits aren't taxed at all, as those singles earning less than $100,000 and married couples filing jointly with incomes under $150,000 are exempt.

Even those who do get taxed often face a fairly low tax rate. So chances are, your state won't be getting much, if any, of your Social Security benefits.

To get a clearer idea of what taxes you might face, search online for your state's Social Security tax policy.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.