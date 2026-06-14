Social Security Is Scheduled to Run Out of Money Sooner Than Previously Expected, and President Trump Is Partly to Blame

Key Points

Social Security's trust funds are expected to be depleted in 2032, according to a recent report.

A change in President Trump's "big, beautiful bill" is partly responsible for the accelerated deadline.

The government will likely step in to avoid benefit cuts, but this may involve raising taxes.

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Seniors on Social Security just got some tough news about the future of their benefits. The latest Trustees Report estimates that the program has just six years until its trust funds are depleted. After that, beneficiaries could see their checks slashed by 22% without government intervention.

This is a bit darker than last year's report, which estimated the trust funds would last until 2033. There are several reasons for this, but one of the biggest is a change championed by President Trump.

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Social Security will now take in less tax revenue thanks to President Trump

President Trump's "big, beautiful bill" became law in July 2025. It made several key tax changes, but the one most relevant for Social Security beneficiaries was the new senior tax deduction, worth up to $6,000 per qualifying senior aged 65 and older.

The president touted this as an end to Social Security benefit taxes, but that's not actually true. Social Security benefit taxes remain the same as they have been for the last three decades. But the new deduction could reduce how much you pay in taxes overall, at least while it's in place through the 2028 tax year.

This is a good thing for seniors in the short term, but it has a disastrous long-term consequence. Seniors with taxable Social Security benefits will pay less into the program over the next few years than they would have had the "big, beautiful bill" not passed. This will force Social Security to rely more heavily on its trust funds to pay benefits over the coming years, thereby depleting them more quickly.

This isn't the only factor behind the updated depletion date. The report also cites changes in fertility and immigration estimates compared to last year. But the new deduction is a key reason Social Security beneficiaries could face cuts earlier than expected.

Benefit cuts are avoidable, but that comes with its own costs

A 22% benefit cut would only occur if the government did nothing while Social Security's trust funds ran out. This is unlikely, given how important the program is to so many families. Social Security faced a similar insolvency threat in the 1980s, and the government intervened back then to avoid steep cuts.

It's likely to happen again, and probably within the next few years. But saving Social Security brings its own problems. Without the trust funds, the program needs more revenue to avoid benefit cuts. That means raising taxes.

There's no plan in place right now, so we can't say what that would look like for sure. The Trustees Report indicates that payroll taxes may have to increase as much as 4.9%. But this amount could be lower if the government raises benefit taxes or lifts the ceiling on income subject to payroll taxes ($184,500 in 2026).

This is something to watch for as we approach the 2032 deadline. And if you have strong feelings about how Washington should handle Social Security's insolvency, let your congressional representatives know. They're the ones who will decide the program's future.

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