Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in May 2023

The Social Security Administration disburses Social Security checks in rounds throughout the month. Payments go out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month, depending on your date of birth.

If your birthday falls between the 1st-10th of the month, your payment will be distributed on the second Wednesday of the month. If your birthday falls between the 11th-20th of the month, your payment will be distributed on the third Wednesday. If your birthday falls between the 21st-31st of the month, your payment will be distributed on the fourth Wednesday. Payments for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients typically go out on the first, but there are exceptions.

Here’s the May 2023 schedule for when to expect your Social Security payment:

May 3rd: The payment date if you received Social Security before May 1997, or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI.

The average Social Security benefit for retirees in March 2023 was about $1,784 per month, or about $21,408 per year. According to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, for someone who worked their entire adult life with average earnings and retired at age 65 in 2022, benefits replace about 37% of past earnings.

If you don’t receive your payment on your scheduled date, the SSA advises waiting three additional mailing days before reaching out. The SSA can be reached at 800-772-1213 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing may reach the SSA’s TTY line at 800-325-0778.

