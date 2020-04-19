Social Security Recipients Will Receive a Stimulus Check Automatically

At one point, it was thought that eligible Social Security recipients who didn't file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 would have to use the IRS's "Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here" tool to get a stimulus check payment. However, after some internal back-and-forth, the IRS said that you will automatically receive a $1,200 stimulus check if you received Social Security retirement, disability, survivor, or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits in 2019. (Ditto for if you received Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) benefits.) The IRS will use information from the Social Security Administration (or RRB) to generate a payment to you if you didn't file a tax return in 2018 or 2019. (Note that you are not eligible to receive a stimulus payment if you can be claimed as a dependent on someone else's tax return.)

However, Social Security recipients with children 16 years old or younger will have to use the "Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info Here" tool to get an extra $500 per child added to their $1,200 payment if they didn't file a 2018 or 2019 tax return. If that's you, use the online tool as soon as possible to let the IRS know about your children before your payment is processed.

Your automatic stimulus payment will generally arrive in the same manner that you get your current Social Security benefits. In other words, if Social Security benefits are directly deposited into your bank account, then the stimulus payment will be electronically paid, too. If you receive your benefits by paper check, then you'll also receive a stimulus check in the mail.

(Note: Veterans receiving VA benefits will also get automatic stimulus check payments.)

