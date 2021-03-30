Social Security Recipients to Get Third Stimulus Check Next Week

Millions of seniors who didn't file a 2019 or 2020 tax return could receive a third stimulus check next week. After receiving data from the Social Security Administration (SSA) on March 25, the IRS says it has already started reviewing, validating, and testing the information needed to process third stimulus payments for approximately 30 million seniors. Assuming there are no problems, the IRS expects to finish that work and begin processing payments by the end of this week. These seniors will generally get their stimulus payment in the same way they get their regular Social Security benefits. Since most of these payments will be paid electronically through direct deposits or to existing Direct Express debit cards, the funds should be available on April 7 for many seniors.

Third stimulus payments are generally based on information found on your 2019 or 2020 tax return. However, since some Social Security recipients don't file tax returns, the IRS didn't have the necessary information in its computer systems to process third-round stimulus payments. That's why the tax agency needed data from the SSA to send out checks to seniors who haven't file a recent tax return.

Many people who receive Social Security benefits who filed a 2019 or 2020 return, or who used the IRS's Non-Filers tool last year, already received a third stimulus check. The IRS's statement about payments arriving on April 7 applies to people receiving Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) benefits who didn't file a 2019 or 2020 tax return or didn't use the Non-Filers tool. The IRS is still reviewing data received from the Department of Veterans Affairs for people who receive VA benefits, so payments to them will come later.

Most Social Security, SSI, and RRB beneficiaries who are eligible for a third stimulus check don't need to take any action to receive a payment (not everyone is eligible). However, as with previous stimulus payments, some beneficiaries may need to file a 2020 tax return – even if they don't usually file – to provide the IRS the information it needs to send an additional $1,400 for any dependents. The deadline for filing a 2020 tax return has been pushed back from April 15 to May 17, 2021.

Amount of Your Third Stimulus Check

Every eligible American will receive a $1,400 third stimulus check "base amount." The base amount jumps to $2,800 for married couples filing a joint tax return. You also get an extra $1,400 for each dependent in your family (regardless of the dependent's age).

Not everyone will receive the full amount, though. As with the first two stimulus payments, third-round stimulus checks will be reduced – potentially to zero – for people reporting an adjusted gross income (AGI) above a certain amount on their latest tax return. If you filed your most recent tax return as a single filer, your third stimulus check will be phased-out if your AGI is $75,000 or more. That threshold jumps to $112,500 for head-of-household filers, and to $150,000 for married couples filing a joint return. Third-round stimulus checks will be completely phased out for single filers with an AGI above $80,000, head-of-household filers with an AGI over $120,000, and joint filers with an AGI exceeding $160,000.

You can use our handy Third Stimulus Check Calculator to get a customized estimated payment amount. All you have to do is answer three easy questions.

How to Track the Status of Your Third Stimulus Check

The IRS's "Get My Payment" tool lets you track your third stimulus check payment. The online portal lets you:

Check the status of your stimulus payment;

Confirm your payment type (paper check or direct deposit); and

Get a projected direct deposit or paper check delivery date (or find out if a payment hasn't been scheduled).

However, according to the IRS, the tool won't be updated until the weekend of April 3 - 4 with information for Social Security recipients expecting payments next week.

For more information about the tool, see Where's My Stimulus Check? Use the IRS's "Get My Payment" Tool to Get an Answer.

